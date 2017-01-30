Leo Charles Smith, age 85 of North Platte, passed away Friday January 27, 2017 at Great Plains Health.

Leo was born on February 20, 1931 in North Platte to Elmer and Emma (Burch) Smith. He grew up in North Platte and graduated from North Platte High School. He was a Corporal in the Army from December 1951 until November 1953, serving in Korea. He married Beverly J. Brown on March 31, 1957. After her death in 2003, he married Betty Glebe on May 12, 2007. Except for two years in Boulder, CO and his time in the military, Leo was a lifelong resident of North Platte. He worked as a Carman on the UPRR for 18 years. He was a member of The Rock Church, had a passion for cooking and baking, especially pies, and enjoyed fishing, gardening and joke telling!

Leo is survived by his wife Betty of North Platte; children Sandy (Mark) Mason of North Platte, Allan (Brenda) Smith of Aurora, CO, and Leslie Smith of North Platte; siblings Waldo (Leona) Smith of WA, George Smith of AK, Sidney (Bonnie) Smith of North Platte, and Anna (Jack) Hayford of CA; stepchildren Catherine (William) Kolf of IL, and Marcia (Jim) Warner of Lincoln, NE; 3 grandchildren Matthew (Amy) Smith of Detroit, MI, Leah Smith of Denver, CO, and Brianna Mason of North Platte; 3 step grandchildren Emily (Joe) DeHaven of KY, Jerome Kolf of GA, and Erika Warner of Lincoln, NE; as well as other extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Beverly Jean (Brown) Smith on July 21, 2003; brother Earl (Freida) Smith, sister Luella (Noel) Cluck, brother and sister-in-law Francis and Katherine Smith.

Memorials are suggested to The Rock Church or NP Local Alzheimer’s Support Group and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday January 31, 2017 at The Rock Church with Pastor Vaughn Fahrenbruck officiating. Burial will follow at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday January 30, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.