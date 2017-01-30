North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights and Lady Knights will travel to Sterling, Colo., to play the Northeastern Junior College Plainsmen and Plainswomen on Tuesday, Jan 31 at the Bank of Colorado Events Center.

The Lady Knights defeated the Plainswomen in North Platte on Dec 7, 76-59.

The Plainswomen are 6-15 on the season. Nicole Muragarren Clavier leads the Plainswomen in scoring at 13.2 points per game and rebounding at 8.2 rebounds per game. Jenna Fieldgrove is the only other Plainswoman averaging in double figures at 10.9 ppg.

The Lady Knights are7-12 on the season and are led in scoring by Thomesha Wilson. Wilson is averaging 13.1 ppg. Allison Tichy and Jessica Lovitt are each averaging 9.5 ppg to follow Wilson. Wilson is averaging 8.2 rpg to lead the Lady Knights.

The Knights will be looking for revenge as they face the Plainsmen in a Region IX South Sub-Region contest. The Plainsmen defeated the Knights in the final seconds 73-72 in North Platte on Dec 7.

The Plainsmen are 14-9 on the season and 4-4 in the South Sub-Region. Garrett Baggett leads the Plainsmen in scoring at 16.7 ppg. Kei’Shon Parker is second at 13.1 ppg and Axel Mpoyo is the other Plainsman in double figures at 11.5 ppg. Mpoyo leads the Plainsmen at 4.8 rpg.

The Knights are 13-5 on the season and 3-5 in the South Sub-Region. Diontae Champion leads the Knights in scoring at 16.5 ppg. Mike Amius is next at 12.7 ppg, while Godfrey Rolle is averaging 12.5 ppg. Samuel Kearns at 12.1 ppg and Victor Lewis at 11.0 ppg are the other Knights to score in double figures. Amius leads the Knights in rebounding at 6.1 rpg.

The games will be broadcast on ESPN Radio 1410 and on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com.

Tip-off for the women’s game is at 6:30 pm CST. The men’s game will follow at 8:30 pm CST.