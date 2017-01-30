OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha police officer was shot in the ankle before she returned fire and wounded a man Monday afternoon.

Both the female officer and the man she shot were hospitalized in critical condition after the incident in midtown Omaha around 1p.m.

Deputy Police Chief Dave Baker says someone reported a suspicious person near 33rd Street and Turner Boulevard. Baker says the officer stopped a man who had a gun.

Witness Greg Powell says the man sat down but didn’t put his hands behind his back, as instructed. Then the man pulled something out of his jacket or backpack.

The officer was wounded before firing at the man several times.

Authorities did not immediately identify the officer or the suspect.