OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman who sold thousands of worthless airline vouchers has been sentenced to 63 months in federal prison.

Patricia Urbanovsky was sentenced Monday.

Federal Judge Joseph Bataillon says the sentence was warranted because of the sophisticated scheme Urbanovsky ran, the number of victims and amount of the loss.

Urbanovsky was the owner of Creative Creations in Omaha. Authorities say she ran a scheme to sell discounted airline travel vouchers, most of which turned out to be worthless.

Urbanovsky pleaded guilty last year to 16 counts of wire fraud. In exchange, federal prosecutors dropped nine counts of money laundering.