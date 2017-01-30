Phyllis Jean Beckius, age 85 of North Platte, passed away Friday January 27, 2017 at Linden Court.

Phyllis was born on October 25, 1931 in St. Francis, KS to Jacob and Ida (Miller) Schaffer, one of six children. She grew up mostly in North Platte, moving to Omaha during her high school years. She returned to North Platte after finishing school where she met Jim Beckius. The couple was married on February 20, 1950. She worked as a waitress at King Fong when they were first married, then the Dunes Motel and Lakeway Lanes and then was able to stay home to raise her family. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, The Sweet Adelines, and loved to bowl, golf and play cards.

Phyllis is survived by her husband Jim of North Platte; children Marsha (Rex) Reece of North Platte, and John (Wendy) Beckius of Glenwood Springs, CO; 5 grandchildren, Chad (Lea) Reece of North Platte, Josh (Juanita) Reece of Lincoln, Joe (Denise) Beckius of Pensacola, FL, Cody (Alisha) Beckius of Ft. Collins, CO, and Shane Beckius of Glenwood Springs, CO; 7 great grandchildren, Brian Engel, Mina Reece, Jaiden Gott, Roman Reece, Destini Beckius, Journey Beckius and Ethan Beckius; brothers Bill and Ronald Schaffer; special relative Cindy Schroeder of Phoenix, AZ; as well as numerous other family members and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Jesse; brothers Bob and Harold Schaffer; and sister Lucille Beans.

Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton or the Great Plains Hospice and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Christian Wake Service will be 7:00 p.m. Tuesday January 31, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday February 1, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton with Reverend Mark Seiker as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday January 31, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.