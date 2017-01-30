OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha will have to pay $2.75 million extra to complete one of its sewer overhaul projects because a tunnel boring machine got stuck.

The machine was 70 feet underground between the downtown Heartland of America Park and the Missouri River when it ran into boulders and watery gravel. It had to stop 900 feet short of its destination.

The City Council has agreed to pay the contractor for digging a shaft down to the machine and taking it out and then pay for the lowering of a heavier duty drilling rig into the tunnel to finish the work.

The project now is expected to be delayed at least until the end of his year — about one year later than the original completion date.