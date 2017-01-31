Donald Lee Konruff, age 79 of North Platte, passed away Monday, January 30, 2017 at Golden Living Center in Cozad, Nebraska.

Don was born on April 11, 1937 in North Platte to Fred and Mabel (Simants) Konruff. He grew up in Maxwell attending Maxwell High School. He lettered in football all 4 years and was offered a scholarship to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. Instead he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1955. He met Jacqueline Lee Nicholas in 1956 and they married in June of 1957. He was a Seabee in the Navy and served for 20 years. He also served in the Fleet Reserve for 10 years. During his time in the service he attended Life Bible College and became an ordained minister for the Foursquare Gospel Church. Upon his retirement in 1974 he began his ministry and pastored many churches. He was a talented man who loved sports. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Don is survived by his wife Jackie of North Platte; children, Tracy (Glen) Scherz of Hay Springs, Teri (Mike) Grifﬁth of Cozad, Mike of North Platte, and Mark of North Platte; Sibling, Kathy Mullins of Dothan, AL; Grandchildren, Corby (Jamie) Scherz, of Gillette WY, Jessica (Jimmy) Landreth, of Chadron, Tyler (Natasha) Scherz, of Hay Springs, Sara (Nick) Ruhmann, of Kalispell, MT, Rachel Brooks, of Cozad, Matthew (Fabiola) Grifﬁth of Kansas City, MO, Samantha Konruff of Denver, CO, Tod Konruff of North Platte, Kayla Konruff U.S.M.C., Lexi Konruff of Crawford, and Marissa Konruff of Crawford; and 10 great grandchildren and another on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his three brothers, Jerry, Earl, and Tom.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, February 3, 2017 at Adams Swanson Funeral Home with Job Vigil ofﬁciating. Burial will follow at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery with military honors graveside. The casket will be closed. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.