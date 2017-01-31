FALLS CITY, Neb. (AP) — A Falls City man has been sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder in the death of his cousin.

The Nebraska attorney general’s office says 32-year-old Desiderio Hernandez was sentenced Tuesday in Richardson County District Court to the life term, plus another eight to 17 years for weapons counts.

Hernadez was found guilty in December of killing his cousin, Joseph Debella Jr., in August 2015. Debella was found in the basement of a home with a gunshot wound to his head and died eight days later at a Lincoln hospital.

Hernandez was arrested after a nearly seven-hour standoff at a home in Horton, Kansas.