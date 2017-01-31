Hazel Arlene Himmerite, age 86, of North Platte, NE, was reunited with the love of her life when she passed away at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, January 29, 2017.

Hazel was born May 10, 1930, to Edwin Calvert ‘Doc’ and Rachel Clark Gale at North Platte where she grew up and later graduated from North Platte High School.

On June 15, 1948, Hazel was united in marriage to the love of her life, George ‘Mac’ Stephen Himmerite, in Kearney, NE. They made their home in North Platte and eventually moved to the farm west of town in 1974. Here they farmed side by side and raised two daughters, Joy and Pam. Hazel and Mac were married for nearly 62 years when he passed away in 2010.

Hazel was a member of the First Baptist Church. She loved her family and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was also a kind, hardworking lady who will be missed.

She is survived by her daughters, Joy Adkisson, of Sutherland, NE, and Pam (Mike) Brosseau, of North Platte; five grandchildren, Todd (Crystal) Adkisson and Toni Adkisson, all of Sutherland, Kimberly (Kenneth) Hicks, of Hershey, NE, Alicia (Nate) Shirley, of Maywood, NE, and Amber (Aaron) Sundberg, of Lincoln, NE; five great-grandchildren, Nathan, Shane, Stephen, Mia and Colin; her sister, Lila Effenbeck, of North Platte; as well as other family.

Along with her husband, Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Doc and Rachel Gale; brother-in-law, John E. Effenbeck; and in-laws, George H. and Hazel U. Himmerite

Cremation was chosen. A private family service will be held in Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Great Plains Hospice.