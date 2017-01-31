O’NEILL, Neb. (AP) — Scores of pipeline opponents in Nebraska are gathering to renew their fight against construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Almost 150 people met for two hours Monday at a community center just south of the proposed pipeline route. The meeting consisted of plans to stop, delay or reroute the pipeline.

The Keystone XL — which is proposed to run through Alberta, Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska — has become a symbol of how the U.S. should tackle climate change concerns. Former President Barack Obama previously rejected the pipeline in 2015, but President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month to bring it back.

Jane Kleeb, leader of activist group Bold Alliance, says this time it’ll be farmers, ranchers and Native Americans fighting in the courts, and not politicians.