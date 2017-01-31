SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Sidney man killed himself after killing his wife in their western Nebraska home.

On Monday Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub identified the man as 39-year-old Jeffery Jensen and his wife, 36-year-old Rachelle Jensen. Schaub says a preliminary autopsy report shows both were killed by gunshots the afternoon of Jan. 9.

Authorities found the bodies inside the Sidney home Friday. Rachelle Jensen’s employer had called authorities to report that she hadn’t shown up for work for several days.