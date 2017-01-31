Tonight
A chance of flurries between midnight and 3am, then a slight chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 28. North northeast wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 24. East southeast wind around 7 mph.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 45.