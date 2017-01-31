Today Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A chance of flurries between midnight and 3am, then a slight chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 28. North northeast wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 24. East southeast wind around 7 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.