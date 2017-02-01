A Colorado woman is facing child abuse charges in Lincoln County after authorities say she left her two young children alone in a North Platte motel.

On January 31, at around 3:15 p.m., deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Motel 6 in North Platte.

It was reported that 34-year-old Sabra Goff, of Colorado Springs, left two children, ages four months and two, alone in a motel room.

Deputies found that the two children were being tended to by motel staff while they waited for law enforcement to arrive.

A short time later, deputies located Goff who was reportedly highly intoxicated and had been shopping.

She was placed under arrest and transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center on child abuse charges.

Chief Deputy Roland Kramer says the children are in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The investigation is ongoing.