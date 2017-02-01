Sterling, Colo. – The North Platte Community College Knights basketball team avenged a loss earlier in the season defeating the Northeastern Junior College Plainsmen 84-75 on Tuesday night in a Region IX South Sub-Region contest.

The Plainsmen started the scoring on a three-pointer by Garrett Baggett. The Knights’ Diontae Champion answered back to make the score 3-2 in favor of the Plainsmen. The score remained that way for the first three minutes of the ball game. The first quarter went back and forth with nine lead changes and three ties. The Knights held a 29-23 lead after a Godfrey Rolle three-pointer. The Plainsmen went on a 17-4 run to close out the half to take a 40-33 halftime lead.

The Plainsmen held the lead for the most part of the second half. David Niklasson made a three-pointer to give the Knights their first lead of the second half at 69-68.

The Knights never relinquished the lead for the remainder of the game. Nate Duda and Buom Dobuol had key defensive plays for the Knights down the stretch. The Knights made seven of 10 free throws in the final moments to secure the win.

The Knights, now 14-5 on the season and 4-5 in Region IX South Sub-Region play had three players in double figures led by Diontae Champion with 19 points. Duda added 17 points and Lewis added 16 points. Duda finished the night with a double-double having 11 rebounds to lead the Knights. Lewis dished out six assists.

The Plainsmen, 14-10 overall and 6-5 in the South Sub-Region were led in scoring by Axel Mpoyo with 19 points. Three other Plainsmen scored in double figures. Dei’shon Parker added 13 points, Baggett had 11 points and Marsalis Johnson finished with 10 points. Baggett had seven rebounds to lead the Plainsmen.

The Knights will look to avenge another loss when they host Lamar Community College on Friday at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium. Lamar defeated the Knights on Dec 10 at Lamar 72-63.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm CST. The game will be livestreamed at www.npccknights.com.