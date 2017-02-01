Sterling, Colo. – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights basketball team travelled to Sterling, Colo., to play the Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen on Tuesday night and were defeated 56-51.

The Lady Knights jumped out to a 6-2 lead. The Plainswomen responded with a 10-4 run to take the lead at 12-10. In the first quarter there were four lead changes and the Plainswomen led at the end of the first quarter at 18-15.

In the second quarter, the biggest margin between the two teams was five points when the Lady Knights led 29-24 after a 6-0 run. The lead changed three times in the quarter and the Lady Knights led 31-28 at halftime.

The Plainswomen held the Lady Knights to eight points during the third quarter. The Lady Knights shot 23.5 percent in the third quarter going 4 for 17 from the field. The Plainswomen scored 14 points to take a 42-39 lead going into the final quarter.

The Plainswomen held the lead the entire fourth quarter. The Lady Knights scored 12 points, making three field goals and five free throws. The Plainswomen had their biggest lead of the game leading 53-46.

The Lady Knights are now 7-13 on the season. Thomesha Wilson was one of three Lady Knights in double figures with 16 points. Jessica Lovitt followed with 14 points and Aljahnay Duncan added 10 points. Wilson had a double-double by adding 12 rebounds.

The Plainswomen, now 7-15, broke a 10-game losing streak with the win. Nicole Mauragarren Clavier led the Plainswomen with 16 points. Kiara McElroy added 13 points. Coola Baudry had 14 rebounds to lead the Plainswomen.

The Lady Knights are in action on Friday night when they face the 20-2 Northeast Community College Lady Hawks.

Tip-off is at 5 pm CST and will be live streamed at www.npccknights.com.