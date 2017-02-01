Kristine Marie Miller, age 62, of North Platte, NE, died unexpectedly on Monday, January 30, 2017, at Great Plains Health.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial Service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Inurnment will follow in Fort McPherson National Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army Food Pantry.