LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are looking to expand a pilot program that was designed to keep more neglected children with their families, as long as steps can be taken to keep them safe.

Two bills presented to a legislative committee on Wednesday would continue the state’s alternative response program, which is slated to end July 1.

The program in 57 counties is aimed at parents deemed a low risk to hurt their children. Many cases are tied to poverty or a parent’s workload, and can be addressed by providing food, transportation, temporary child care and other services.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services CEO Courtney Phillips says the new process helps build trust between families and her agency.

Advocates say they support the concept but stress the need to maintain oversight.