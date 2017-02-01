LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska could join eight other Republican-dominated states calling for a convention of states to pass constitutional amendments limiting federal government power.

Sen. Laura Ebke of Crete presented the proposal Wednesday to the Legislature’s Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. It would limit the scope of the convention to focus on the size and scope of the federal government, fiscal restraint and possible term limits for U.S. senators and representatives.

Proponents argue such amendments would bring the federal government back in line with the nation’s founding principles. Critics say there’s no way to control a constitutional convention.

Either 34 states or two-thirds of both houses of Congress can call for a constitutional amendment. Thirty-eight states have to approve amendments.