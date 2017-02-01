AURORA, Neb. (AP) — An Aurora man charged with raping a woman he met on online has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree sexual assault charge.

41-year-old Ross Carstensen is set to stand trial in June and faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted. He entered his plea Jan. 18 in Hamilton County District Court.

Police say Carstensen communicated with an 18-year-old woman via Facebook posing as someone named “Brandon” and arranged to meet her at a park. Investigators say Carstensen met her at the park and said he would take her to “Brandon.” Once they arrived at a house, police said, Carstensen raped the woman.

Carstensen’s attorney, Clarence Mock, says Carstensen “vigorously contests” the accusations and that the sexual encounter was consensual.