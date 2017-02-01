Today
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 28. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 15. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 28.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday
A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.