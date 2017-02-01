Today A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 28. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 15. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.