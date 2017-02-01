North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team announces the signing of Carlie Wytulka from Nucla High School in Nucla, Colo.

Wytulka played for the Nucla High School Lady Mustangs. The Lady Mustangs qualified for the Colorado State Volleyball Tournament this past season.

Wytulka, a 5’ 8” setter and right side hitter had 227 kills and 271 set assists in her senior season. She also had 262 defensive digs and 52 total blocks.

Lady Knights Head Volleyball Coach Alexa McCall said, “When she came and visited she was very coachable and willing to do whatever we asked. I also appreciated her work ethic. She is a very raw player that is athletic and we are excited to see what she will add to our team!”

Wytulka is the fifth signing for the Lady Knights 2017 season. Luisa Hernandez from Yuma, Colo., Shaylee Johnson from Fleming, Colo., Jordyn Simpson from North Platte, and Taylin McNair from Imperial are the other signees.