OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say an Omaha man was fatally shot on his birthday by his teenage son in what appears to have been an accident.

Omaha police were called Tuesday night to an apartment in northwest Omaha for a shooting. Arriving officers found 44-year-old Benjamin Majestic wounded. Majestic was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

Police confirmed Majestic’s 17-year-old son shot him while inside their third-floor apartment and that investigators believe the shooting was accidental. No charges have been filed.