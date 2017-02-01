O’NEILL, Neb. (AP) — A 38-year-old O’Neill man has been given 75 years to life in prison for killing his wife.

Court records say Eduardo Barajas Quintero was sentenced Monday. He’d pleaded no contest to a charge of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say he fatally stabbed 37-year-old Guadalupe Verdin Quintero on Feb. 20. A Nebraska State Patrol investigator said in an arrest warrant affidavit that Eduardo Quintero told him that he stabbed his wife because he suspected she was having an affair with another man. Quintero said he used a different knife to cut his own wrists.

Investigators counted 34 stab wounds on the body of Guadalupe Quintero.