LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 23-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to four to eight years for causing a motorcycle crash that killed his girlfriend in 2014.

Tyler Wilson was sentenced Thursday in Lancaster County District Court. Wilson pleaded no contest in December to manslaughter in the case.

Wilson was driving his motorcycle with his 21-year-old girlfriend, Jessie McCain, on the back of the bike in July 2014. Prosecutors say he was traveling at more than 80 mph on a street where the speed limit was 40 mph when he hit a Jeep, killing McCain.

Wilson had faced up to 20 years in prison.