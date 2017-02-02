North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights basketball team will host the Northeast Community College Lady Hawks on Friday, Feb 3 at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

The Lady Hawks are 21-2 and received votes in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Women’s Basketball rankings.

Maddie Egr is one of four Lady Hawks averaging double digits in scoring at 14 points per game. Mykala Baylor is second at 13.3 ppg. Cynthia Jorge at 11 ppg and Aida Santana at 10 ppg are the other two. Baylor leads the Lady Hawks in rebounding at 7.5 rebounds per game. Baylor scored 24 on the Lady Knights in a 91-41 win for the Lady Hawks on Jan 20 in Norfolk.

The Lady Knights are 7-13 on the season. Thomesha Wilson leads the Lady Knights in scoring at 13.2 ppg. Jessica Lovitt is next on the team at 9.5 ppg. Wilson also leads the Lady Knights in rebounding at 8.4 rebounds per game.

Tip-off is at 5 pm. There is no radio broadcast but the game will be live streamed at www.npccknights.com.