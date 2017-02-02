OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Afghan family became among the last refugees to land in Omaha before President Donald Trump’s executive order freezing all refugee resettlements took full effect.

Rahimullah Rahimi, his wife and three young children arrived at Eppley Airfield on Wednesday after flying from halfway around the globe.

Lacey Studnicka, who helps coordinate refugee resettlement for Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, says the group had a lot of families scheduled to come in February, but that it received cancellation notices.

The president’s order suspends all refugee resettlements for 120 days and bars for 90 days any travel into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries. It also indefinitely barred Syrian refugees and cut the number of refugees that will be accepted this year from 110,000 to 50,000.