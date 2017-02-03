Authorities say an seven-month-old North Platte girl has died following a two-vehicle crash in logan county.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the crash happened on Friday morning when 30-year-old Matthew Plunk, of North Platte, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 92 and collided with a deer. Officials say the collision caused Plunk to lose control of his vehicle and veer into the westbound lane.

At the same time, 26-year-old Allison Rosentrater, of Arnold, was traveling westbound and collided with Plunk’s vehicle.

Troopers say Plunk had two passengers in his vehicle, 30-year-old Stacy Shannon, also of North Platte, and their daughter, Isabella Plunk.

As a result of the collision, Isabella was ejected from the vehicle. Officials say it does appear that she was in a car seat.

Isabella was transported by helicopter to Great Plains Health, where she died.

Matthew Plunk and Shannon were both transported to Great Plains Health with unknown injuries. Rosentrater was treated at a Callaway hospital and released.

The crash remains under investigation.