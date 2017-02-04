LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The role women play as leaders in their communities will be examined next month in a conference at the University of Nebraska’s College of Law.

The conference will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 3.

The Law College’s assistant dean Molly Brummond says the conference will offer a chance to learn from women who have had remarkable success.

Students can attend free. The price for others is $50.

More details about the event are available online at http://law.unl.edu/womenlead2017 .