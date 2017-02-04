North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights basketball team won a big Region IX South Sub-Region basketball game over the Lamar Community College Runnin’ Lopes, 68-67, Friday night at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

Coming into the game the Runnin’ Lopes were leading the South Sub-Region and ranked 17th in the country, while the Knights were in sixth place in the South Sub-Region.

In the first half, there were five lead changes. The last lead for the Runnin’ Lopes was at 8-9. The Knights took the lead at 10-9 on a putback by Buom Dubuol. After that the Knights went on a 9-0 run to gain their largest lead of the game at 19-9. The Runnin’ Lopes did tie the score at 29 just before the half, but the Knights took the lead for good at 31-29 on a basket by Samuel Kearns, which is the score it was at halftime.

In the second half, the Knights held a single digit lead throughout. Their biggest lead was eight points at 47-39. The Runnin’ Lopes cut into the lead of the Knights and trailed by one point with six seconds to go and the ball. After a miss by the Runnin’ Lopes the players were scrambling after the ball to get the rebound as time ran out.

The Runnin’ Lopes drop to 19-5 on the season and 6-4 in the South Sub-Region. Jerome LeNeir led the Runnin’ Lopes in scoring with 16 points including a perfect 8 for 8 from the free throw line. Devon Jacobs was the only other Runnin’ Lopes to reach double figures with 11 points. Andre Hardy added 12 rebounds to pace the Runnin’ Lopes.

The Knights are now 15-5 overall and 5-5 in the South Sub-Region. Kearns led the Knights in scoring with 17 points and Diontae Champion added 11 points. Mike Amius had 10 rebounds for the Knights. Kearns also had six assists on the night.

The Knights are next in action when they travel on Tuesday, February 7 to Goodland, Kan., to face the Northwest Kansas Technical College.

ESPN Radio 1410 will be broadcasting the game. It will also be on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com.

Tip-off is at 7 pm CST.