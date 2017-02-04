North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights basketball team were defeated by the Northeast Community College Lady Hawks 92-52 Friday evening at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

The game started out close with the Lady Hawks holding a 23-17 lead at the end of the first quarter.

During the second quarter, the game remained close until with the score at 38-31 in favor of the Lady Hawks, Sam Caruth hit four three-pointers to help the Lady Hawks go on a 14-6 run to make the score 52-37 at the midway point.

The Lady Hawks held the Lady Knights to six third quarter points and scored 18 to open up the game at 70-43.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Knights could not get their offense going, scoring only nine points and allowed 22 points.

The Lady Hawks are 22-2 on the season. Five Lady Hawks scored in double figures led by Caruth with 22 points. Maddie Egr was next with 14 points. Aida Santana added 13 points. Maeva Katantou had 12 points and Iva Belosevic chipped in 10 points. Jerrica Neal had eight rebounds for the Lady Hawks.

The Lady Knights are 7-14 on the season. Two Lady Knights were in double figures. Jessica Lovitt had 18 points and Thomesha Wilson added 17 points. Wilson had six rebounds to lead the Lady Knights.

The Lady Knights are in action next when they travel to Goodland, Kans., to face the Northwest Kansas Technical College Lady Mavericks.

ESPN Radio 1410 will be broadcasting the game. It will also be on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com.

Tip-off is at 5 pm CST.