Nebraska Prep Basketball Scoreboard: 2/3/17

basketballBOYS BASKETBALL

Ansley-Litchfield 79, Sandhills/Thedford 55

Aurora 53, Waverly 50

Bennington 68, Plattsmouth 30

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 64, Shelby/Rising City 50

Burwell 68, Spalding Academy 50

Central City 86, Raymond Central 61

Centura 53, Arcadia-Loup City 37

Chase County 61, North Platte St. Patrick’s 52

Columbus Scotus 53, Bishop Neumann 37

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 78, Bellevue East 72

Cozad 59, Minden 51

Crawford 60, Cody-Kilgore 41

Creek Valley 54, Leyton 52

Crete 57, Schuyler 25

Douglas County West 67, Ashland-Greenwood 35

Dundy County-Stratton 36, Southwest 34

Elkhorn South 70, Blair 35

Exeter/Milligan 49, Hampton 36

Garden County 67, Potter-Dix 32

Gering 68, Sidney 54

Giltner 66, Dorchester 25

Gothenburg 64, Valentine 33

Grand Island Central Catholic 65, Lexington 62

Gretna 64, Elkhorn 41

Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Elkhorn Mount Michael 49

Hershey 69, Ainsworth 49

Hitchcock County 65, Maywood-Hayes Center 41

Holdrege 56, Grand Island Northwest 33

Kearney 55, Grand Island 41

Lincoln Christian 76, Omaha Concordia 32

Lincoln East 87, Lincoln High 82, 3OT

Lincoln Northeast 94, North Platte 37

Lincoln Pius X 54, Millard West 53

Lincoln Southwest 58, Lincoln Southeast 56

Lutheran High Northeast 65, Omaha Nation 57

McCook 64, Ogallala 34

Medicine Valley 65, Bertrand 57

Mullen 53, South Loup 43

Nebraska Lutheran 64, McCool Junction 56

Norfolk 63, Fremont 49

Norris 53, Nebraska City 28

Omaha Benson 71, Omaha North 69

Omaha Bryan 77, Millard South 71

Omaha Burke 68, Omaha Northwest 56

Omaha Christian Academy 66, Archbishop Bergan 63

Omaha Roncalli 56, Ralston 40

Omaha Skutt Catholic 72, Beatrice 61

Omaha Westside 58, Lincoln North Star 55

Papillion-LaVista South 59, Columbus 33

Parkview Christian 67, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 50

Paxton 83, Stapleton 26

Perkins County 45, Cambridge 23

Platteview 79, Syracuse 46

Riverside 78, Nebraska Christian 39

Scottsbluff 77, Alliance 37

Seward 46, Hastings 42

Sioux County 44, Minatare 34

South Platte 74, Banner County 35

Southern Valley 38, Alma 26

St. Thomas More, S.D. 50, Chadron 38

Twin Loup def. Elba, forfeit

Wahoo 66, Arlington 53

Wauneta-Palisade 61, Sutherland 57

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Consolation
Auburn 60, Palmyra 52

Freeman 42, Malcolm 39

Semifinal
Louisville 46, Elmwood-Murdock 44

Mead 21, Yutan 20

Ninth Place
Conestoga 48, Weeping Water 27

East Husker Conference Tournament
Clarkson/Leigh 55, Tekamah-Herman 45

Stanton 65, Pender 58

Wisner-Pilger 54, Howells/Dodge 50

Consolation
Twin River 59, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 51

West Point-Beemer 56, Madison 35

Semifinal
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49, Oakland-Craig 40

North Bend Central 69, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 40

Fort Kearny Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Amherst 59, Elm Creek 32

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Wilcox-Hildreth 40

Mid-State Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Battle Creek 54, Crofton 46

Guardian Angels 64, Boone Central/Newman Grove 60

Semifinal
Hartington Cedar Catholic 77, Wayne 74

O’Neill 54, Pierce 36

Pioneer Conference Tournament
Consolation
Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Lewiston 32

Sterling 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 50

Western Trails Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Gordon/Rushville 46, Bridgeport 37

Hemingford 54, Kimball 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alliance 62, Scottsbluff 57

Archbishop Bergan 66, Omaha Christian Academy 18

Ashland-Greenwood 45, Douglas County West 33

Bertrand 48, Medicine Valley 21

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, Shelby/Rising City 41

Cambridge 58, Perkins County 18

Cedar Bluffs 50, St. Edward 37

Central City 57, Raymond Central 51Cody-Kilgore 44, Crawford 31

Creek Valley 69, Leyton 38

Crete 61, Schuyler 20

Dundy County-Stratton 68, Southwest 12

Elkhorn South 50, Blair 40

Exeter/Milligan 70, Hampton 67

Gering 52, Sidney 46

Giltner 50, Dorchester 47

Gothenburg 39, Valentine 38

Grand Island Central Catholic 44, Lexington 25

Grand Island Northwest 52, Holdrege 41

Gretna 46, Elkhorn 45

Hitchcock County 55, Maywood-Hayes Center 50

Kearney 44, Grand Island 34

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55, Osmond 40

Lincoln Christian 76, Omaha Concordia 32

Lincoln Northeast 62, North Platte 20

Lincoln Southeast 48, Lincoln Southwest 35

Lutheran High Northeast 58, Omaha Nation 48

McCook 45, Ogallala 43

McCool Junction 52, Nebraska Lutheran 31

Meridian 40, Osceola 28

Millard South 74, Omaha Bryan 25

Millard West 41, Lincoln Pius X 35

Minden 59, Cozad 15

Nebraska Christian 58, Riverside 48

Norfolk 42, Fremont 41

Norris 58, Nebraska City 16

North Platte St. Patrick’s 58, Chase County 37

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 38, Parkview Christian 18

Omaha North 73, Omaha Benson 46

Omaha Northwest 56, Omaha Burke 35

Omaha South 53, Bellevue East 47

Omaha Westside 52, Lincoln North Star 19

Papillion-LaVista South 58, Columbus 33

Paxton 40, Stapleton 23

Platteview 43, Syracuse 39

Plattsmouth 47, Bennington 38

Potter-Dix 63, Garden County 30

Sandhills/Thedford 49, Ansley-Litchfield 44

Seward 45, Hastings 44

Sioux County 48, Minatare 41

South Loup 46, Mullen 41

South Platte 42, Banner County 23

Southern Valley 53, Alma 40

Spalding Academy 51, Burwell 42

St. Thomas More, S.D. 38, Chadron 24

Sutherland 48, Wauneta-Palisade 33

Twin Loup 62, Elba 6

Wahoo 69, Arlington 36

Waverly 62, Aurora 48

Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Ponca 45, Randolph 29

Wynot 32, Hartington-Newcastle 27

Lou Platte Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Kearney Catholic 57, St. Paul 22

Ravenna 54, Ord 49

Pioneer Conference Tournament
Consolation
Sterling 32, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 28

Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Blue Hill 37, Lawrence-Nelson 26

Red Cloud 37, Franklin 16

Western Trails Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Hemingford 48, Morrill 36

Mitchell 50, Gordon/Rushville 48