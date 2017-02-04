BOYS BASKETBALL
Ansley-Litchfield 79, Sandhills/Thedford 55
Aurora 53, Waverly 50
Bennington 68, Plattsmouth 30
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 64, Shelby/Rising City 50
Burwell 68, Spalding Academy 50
Central City 86, Raymond Central 61
Centura 53, Arcadia-Loup City 37
Chase County 61, North Platte St. Patrick’s 52
Columbus Scotus 53, Bishop Neumann 37
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 78, Bellevue East 72
Cozad 59, Minden 51
Crawford 60, Cody-Kilgore 41
Creek Valley 54, Leyton 52
Crete 57, Schuyler 25
Douglas County West 67, Ashland-Greenwood 35
Dundy County-Stratton 36, Southwest 34
Elkhorn South 70, Blair 35
Exeter/Milligan 49, Hampton 36
Garden County 67, Potter-Dix 32
Gering 68, Sidney 54
Giltner 66, Dorchester 25
Gothenburg 64, Valentine 33
Grand Island Central Catholic 65, Lexington 62
Gretna 64, Elkhorn 41
Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Elkhorn Mount Michael 49
Hershey 69, Ainsworth 49
Hitchcock County 65, Maywood-Hayes Center 41
Holdrege 56, Grand Island Northwest 33
Kearney 55, Grand Island 41
Lincoln Christian 76, Omaha Concordia 32
Lincoln East 87, Lincoln High 82, 3OT
Lincoln Northeast 94, North Platte 37
Lincoln Pius X 54, Millard West 53
Lincoln Southwest 58, Lincoln Southeast 56
Lutheran High Northeast 65, Omaha Nation 57
McCook 64, Ogallala 34
Medicine Valley 65, Bertrand 57
Mullen 53, South Loup 43
Nebraska Lutheran 64, McCool Junction 56
Norfolk 63, Fremont 49
Norris 53, Nebraska City 28
Omaha Benson 71, Omaha North 69
Omaha Bryan 77, Millard South 71
Omaha Burke 68, Omaha Northwest 56
Omaha Christian Academy 66, Archbishop Bergan 63
Omaha Roncalli 56, Ralston 40
Omaha Skutt Catholic 72, Beatrice 61
Omaha Westside 58, Lincoln North Star 55
Papillion-LaVista South 59, Columbus 33
Parkview Christian 67, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 50
Paxton 83, Stapleton 26
Perkins County 45, Cambridge 23
Platteview 79, Syracuse 46
Riverside 78, Nebraska Christian 39
Scottsbluff 77, Alliance 37
Seward 46, Hastings 42
Sioux County 44, Minatare 34
South Platte 74, Banner County 35
Southern Valley 38, Alma 26
St. Thomas More, S.D. 50, Chadron 38
Twin Loup def. Elba, forfeit
Wahoo 66, Arlington 53
Wauneta-Palisade 61, Sutherland 57
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Consolation
Auburn 60, Palmyra 52
Freeman 42, Malcolm 39
Semifinal
Louisville 46, Elmwood-Murdock 44
Mead 21, Yutan 20
Ninth Place
Conestoga 48, Weeping Water 27
East Husker Conference Tournament
Clarkson/Leigh 55, Tekamah-Herman 45
Stanton 65, Pender 58
Wisner-Pilger 54, Howells/Dodge 50
Consolation
Twin River 59, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 51
West Point-Beemer 56, Madison 35
Semifinal
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49, Oakland-Craig 40
North Bend Central 69, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 40
Fort Kearny Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Amherst 59, Elm Creek 32
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Wilcox-Hildreth 40
Mid-State Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Battle Creek 54, Crofton 46
Guardian Angels 64, Boone Central/Newman Grove 60
Semifinal
Hartington Cedar Catholic 77, Wayne 74
O’Neill 54, Pierce 36
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Consolation
Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Lewiston 32
Sterling 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 50
Western Trails Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Gordon/Rushville 46, Bridgeport 37
Hemingford 54, Kimball 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alliance 62, Scottsbluff 57
Archbishop Bergan 66, Omaha Christian Academy 18
Ashland-Greenwood 45, Douglas County West 33
Bertrand 48, Medicine Valley 21
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, Shelby/Rising City 41
Cambridge 58, Perkins County 18
Cedar Bluffs 50, St. Edward 37
Central City 57, Raymond Central 51Cody-Kilgore 44, Crawford 31
Creek Valley 69, Leyton 38
Crete 61, Schuyler 20
Dundy County-Stratton 68, Southwest 12
Elkhorn South 50, Blair 40
Exeter/Milligan 70, Hampton 67
Gering 52, Sidney 46
Giltner 50, Dorchester 47
Gothenburg 39, Valentine 38
Grand Island Central Catholic 44, Lexington 25
Grand Island Northwest 52, Holdrege 41
Gretna 46, Elkhorn 45
Hitchcock County 55, Maywood-Hayes Center 50
Kearney 44, Grand Island 34
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55, Osmond 40
Lincoln Christian 76, Omaha Concordia 32
Lincoln Northeast 62, North Platte 20
Lincoln Southeast 48, Lincoln Southwest 35
Lutheran High Northeast 58, Omaha Nation 48
McCook 45, Ogallala 43
McCool Junction 52, Nebraska Lutheran 31
Meridian 40, Osceola 28
Millard South 74, Omaha Bryan 25
Millard West 41, Lincoln Pius X 35
Minden 59, Cozad 15
Nebraska Christian 58, Riverside 48
Norfolk 42, Fremont 41
Norris 58, Nebraska City 16
North Platte St. Patrick’s 58, Chase County 37
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 38, Parkview Christian 18
Omaha North 73, Omaha Benson 46
Omaha Northwest 56, Omaha Burke 35
Omaha South 53, Bellevue East 47
Omaha Westside 52, Lincoln North Star 19
Papillion-LaVista South 58, Columbus 33
Paxton 40, Stapleton 23
Platteview 43, Syracuse 39
Plattsmouth 47, Bennington 38
Potter-Dix 63, Garden County 30
Sandhills/Thedford 49, Ansley-Litchfield 44
Seward 45, Hastings 44
Sioux County 48, Minatare 41
South Loup 46, Mullen 41
South Platte 42, Banner County 23
Southern Valley 53, Alma 40
Spalding Academy 51, Burwell 42
St. Thomas More, S.D. 38, Chadron 24
Sutherland 48, Wauneta-Palisade 33
Twin Loup 62, Elba 6
Wahoo 69, Arlington 36
Waverly 62, Aurora 48
Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Ponca 45, Randolph 29
Wynot 32, Hartington-Newcastle 27
Lou Platte Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Kearney Catholic 57, St. Paul 22
Ravenna 54, Ord 49
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Consolation
Sterling 32, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 28
Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Blue Hill 37, Lawrence-Nelson 26
Red Cloud 37, Franklin 16
Western Trails Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Hemingford 48, Morrill 36
Mitchell 50, Gordon/Rushville 48