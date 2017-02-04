LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraskans filing their tax returns this tax season again have the chance to contribute to a wildlife and habitat conservation fund.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the optional donation appears on Line 42 of the state’s 2016 income tax forms. Kristal Stoner, the commission’s wildlife diversity program manager, says the checkoff is one of the main sources of funding used to conserve more than 95 percent of nongame wildlife species.

The Game and Parks Commission says donations can also be made without filing tax forms, via the website NebraskaWildlifeFund.org. Contributions can also be sent to the Wildlife Conservation Fund, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, P.O. Box 30370, Lincoln, NE 68503-0370.