AMHERST, Neb. (AP) — Officials in central Nebraska say two people have died in a rollover crash near Amherst.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday on a gravel road northwest of Amherst. Amherst is about 20 miles northwest of Kearney.

Investigators say a large pickup driven by a 23-year-old Amherst man and carrying five other adults left the road, entered the west ditch and rolled.

Authorities say a 21-year-old Bassett woman and a 29-year-old Kearney man died at the scene. The four others were taken to a Kearney hospital. None of their names have yet been released pending notification of family members.

Officials say autopsies have been ordered.