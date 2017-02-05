LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The city of Lincoln has started a pilot emergency assistance program to house vulnerable families whose homes have been labeled as uninhabitable.

The city is putting aside $20,000 to help people get into an affordable home or apartment with money for temporary housing, the first month’s rent or a security deposit. The pilot program is a joint effort between the Health department and Building and Safety departments.

The city plans to contract with the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders counties to provide case management services. Local Health Department Director Judy Halstead says families without resources whose homes are considered uninhabitable will be referred to Community Action, where caseworkers are expected to respond quickly.