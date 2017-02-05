LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has successfully earned reaccreditation.

The endorsement from the Higher Learning Commission reinforces the quality of UNL’s programs and colleges.

Executive Vice Chancellor Donde Plowman says the reaccreditation shows that the university is working to continuously improve itself.

The commission sent a team to UNL’s campus in October to verify that the university met certain criteria.

UNL has to be accredited to receive federal money for student financial aid and research.