North Platte – North Platte Community College Lady Knights basketball coach Richard Thurin has announced his retirement, following the 2016-17 basketball season.

Coach Thurin has been coaching the Lady Knights since the 2001-02 season. Entering into the 2016-17 season, Thurin has a record of 206 wins and 236 losses.

Coach Thurin has led the Lady Knights to four Region IX Division II Championships and two NJCAA Division II National Tournament appearances in his career. The Lady Knights won the Region IX Division II Championship in 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2013. Coach Thurin has taken the Lady Knights to two NJCAA Division II National Tournaments by winning District F in 2011 and 2013.

Before coming to North Platte Community College Coach Thurin started the girls’ basketball program at Grant High School. Coach Thurin compiled a 304-100 career coaching record at Grant while winning 12 district titles and making 12 state tournament appearances including a state runner-up finish in 1985.

A search for his replacement will begin in the near future.