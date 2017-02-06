OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 47-year-old Douglas County Jail inmate remains hospitalized after a weekend altercation with several guards.

Douglas County Corrections Lt. Daniel Scherer said Monday that Robert Groenjes assaulted several corrections officers Saturday night.

After guards subdued Groenjes he was taken to a hospital for treatment. Details of why he was hospitalized weren’t immediately released.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Sgt. John Pankonin told the Omaha World-Herald that the incident remains under investigation, so some details of what happened are unclear.

Groenjes has been in in the jail since Jan. 29 on suspicion of second-degree assault.