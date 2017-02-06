North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights and Lady Knights will travel to Goodland, Kans., to play the Northwest Kansas Technical College Mavericks on Tuesday, Feb 7 at the Max Jones Fieldhouse.

The Lady Mavericks defeated the Lady Knights in November 92-71 in North Platte.

The Lady Mavericks are 25-1 on the season. Their only loss was to McCook Community College on November 26 90-72. They have won 14 games in a row.

Five Lady Mavericks are averaging in double figures led by Tran Brown with a 19.3 points per game average. A’nikeyawna Barber is second in scoring at 11.8 ppg, followed by Arion Jackson at 11.7 ppg. Zoi Thompson is fourth in scoring at 11.5 ppg and Juliet James is at 11.0 ppg. James is averaging a double-double with 12.5 rebounds per game.

The Lady Knights are 7-14 on the season. Thomesha Wilson leads the Lady Knights in scoring and rebounding with 13.5 ppg and 8.3 rpg. Jessica Lovitt is second on the Lady Knights in both categories at 10.2 ppg and 6.2 rpg.

The Lady Knights hold a 5-4 series lead between the schools.

On the men’s side, the Mavericks are 11-13 on the season and were defeated by the Knights back in November 87-74 at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

The Knights hold a 5-2 lead in the series between the colleges.

The Mavericks are led by Eddie Reese in scoring at 19.3 ppg. Osa Wilson is the only other Maverick averaging in double figures at 10.4 ppg. Toby Van Ry leads the Mavericks in rebounding at 7.0 rpg.

The Knights are 15-5 on the season. Sophomore Diontae Champion leads the Knights in scoring at 16.5 ppg. Four other Knights are averaging in double figures: Mike Amius is averaging 12.1 ppg, Godfrey Rolle is at 12.1 ppg, Samuel Kearns is averaging 11.7 ppg and Victor Lewis is at 11.1 ppg. Amius leads the Knights in rebounding at 6.1 rpg.

Tip-off for the women’s game is at 5 pm CST with the men’s game to follow at 7 pm CST. The games will be broadcast on ESPN 1410 radio and on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com.