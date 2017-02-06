Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain before 7pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 7pm and 8pm, then a chance of snow after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.