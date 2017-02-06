LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An Elmwood banker will fill an open seat in the Nebraska Legislature.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that he has chosen Robert Keith Clements to replace former state Sen. Bill Kintner of Papillion. Ricketts praised Clements as a “numbers guy” with experience as a businessman, actuary and banker at American Exchange Bank.

Clements was not among the 35 people who applied to fill Kintner’s seat. Ricketts says his staff sought other candidates for the seat representing District 2, which includes Cass and portions of Sarpy and Otoe counties. The governor interviewed 10 applicants in person.

Kintner resigned in January after a pattern of behavior that included cybersex on a state computer and retweeting a comment that implied women’s march protesters were too unattractive to sexually assault.