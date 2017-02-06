Stephen Lee Allen, age 66 of North Platte, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2017 at home with his devoted mother by his side.

Stephen was born on November 11, 1950 in North Platte to Ray William and Ruth Viola (Haney) Allen. Stephen attended school in Thermopolis and Worland, WY. In 1983 when his father retired the family moved back to North Platte to be closer to extended family and friends. He enjoyed making cards, writing letters and working on his computer, but he was never happier than when he was spending time with friends and family. He had a great sense of humor that could light up a room and make everybody laugh.

Steven is survived by his mother Ruth of North Platte; cousins Pam (Kevin) McClary of Benton City, WA and Jeffrey Lambert of FL; Uncle Wilbur of Stapleton; cousins Fred and his daughters Candi and Tammy, Bobby and family, Bruce and his children Mitch and Brenda, Hannah and Jan Doyle; as well as many other cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Ray; and his grandparents.

“After the storm, a haven. After the pain, sweet peace. After the days of illness, came a sweet release. His work on earth is ended, “Not lost, but gone before.” His Savior gently beckoned, and he entered heaven’s door. He was kind and gentle, unselfish to the end. A peerless son and brother, an ever faithful friend. We shall miss him greatly, but may God ease the pain, as we accept the blessed hope and prepare to meet again.” By Ernestine Lutes.

Memorials are suggested in his name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday February 6, 2017 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with Bishop Daniel Hitch officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery near Tryon. Visitation will be from noon until 6:00 p.m. Sunday February 5, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.