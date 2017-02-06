OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A group of Omaha high school students will participate in a local chapter of a nationwide mentor program so they can eventually design a new addition for Norris Middle School.

Nearly 80 students from four high schools will meet weekly with professional mentors during the spring semester as part of the Architecture, Construction and Engineering Mentor Program. The mentors come from nearly 30 participating companies in Omaha and will help students work on their design and collaboration skills.

Norris Middle School is scheduled for a $26.5 million renovation and addition. School officials hope the students in charge of designing the addition will gain exposure and connections to future jobs.

The students toured the school last week and will present their designs in May.