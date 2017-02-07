FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — A Fremont man accused of beating up and choking his girlfriend is scheduled to be sentenced March 27.

27-year-old Jacob Booze pleaded no contest Monday to felony strangulation and false imprisonment. His plea deal calls for two sentences of three years, to be served consecutively. The judge is not bound by the agreement.

Authorities say he choked and suffocated her early in the morning of Nov. 1, after she returned home from a night out with a friend. Authorities say he stomped on her face, menaced her with a shower curtain bar and threatened to kill her.

She was treated later at a hospital for facial fractures.