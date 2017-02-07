Ila Faye Smith, age 80, of North Platte, died February 4, 2017 at Linden Court. Faye was born on June 9, 1936 in Watson, MO to Ross and Marie (Fisher) Murry. Faye attended elementary school in Langdon, MO, and graduated from high school at Rock Port, MO.

Faye married Harold Smith in 1956 and they made their home in Rock Port until moving to North Platte in 1968, when Harold bought a dry cleaners. Besides being a homemaker, Faye worked in many retail stores in North Platte, including Schwesers for nine years, and Herbergers for 11 years.

When the children were growing up, she was a room mother for each, a den mother for son’s scout troops, and a 4-H leader for her daughter. Faye was also a Sunday School teacher for several years. Faye’s hobbies include sewing, reading, and decorating her home. She loved working in the yard and taking care of her flowers. She will be greatly missed by her family.

Survivors include her loving husband Harold of North Platte; two children, Jody (Cindy) Smith of North Platte, and Lisa (Don) Moody of Collins, IA; a daughter-in-law, Jo Smith of North Platte; 10 grandchildren, Michael (Jodi) Smith of Omaha, Derek Smith of Lincoln, Ryan (fiancé Haley Roberts) Smith of Colorado Springs, CO, Megan (Marcus) Doughty of North Platte, Cassie Smith of Lincoln, Sarah Moody of Ames, IA, Olivia Moody of Collins, IA, and Chelsey (Dave) Lane of Long Pine, NE; 5 great-grandchildren, Caiden and Ceagen Smith, and Parker, Riley, and Emerson Doughty; a brother, Ed (Janice) Murry of Rock Port, MO; a sister, Sue (Joe) Powell of Maryville, MO; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Ronnie) Sutter, and Judy (Gary) Burke all of Rock Port, MO; and numerous other family members and many friends. Faye was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Kelly Smith; a great- grandson, Carter Smith; her in-laws, Tommy Smith and Helen Winkler; and 2 nephews, Jerry Sutter, and David Lininger.

A memorial has been established to the Callahan Cancer Center in North Platte, and online condolences can be made at www.adamsswanson.com.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Ryan Alexander officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell, NE. There will be a luncheon following the service at the Calvary Baptist Church, 900 East 2nd. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. -9:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.