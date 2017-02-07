OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have rescued a man who jumped into the Missouri River from a pedestrian bridge that connects Omaha with Council Bluffs, Iowa.

He leaped from the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge at 6:15 p.m. Monday and spent 15 minutes in the frigid water before his rescue on the Nebraska side.

Omaha Police Officer Phillip Anson says an officer entered the water to try to reach the man but couldn’t get a good hold. Anson says two other officers reached out with a stick, and the man grabbed it so he could be pulled to shore.

He was taken to Creighton University Medical Center. His name hasn’t been released.