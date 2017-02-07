A 20 percent chance of rain after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Tonight
A chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 33. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday Night
A slight chance of rain before 5am, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Saturday
A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 50.