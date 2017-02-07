Today A 20 percent chance of rain after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight A chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 33. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night A slight chance of rain before 5am, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.