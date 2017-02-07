North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball announced the signing of Carly Moss from Loveland, Colo., to the 2017 recruiting class.

Moss, a 5’ 6” outside hitter played for Resurrection Christian School in Loveland, under Head Coach Caleb Howard.

She played varsity for two seasons. In 150 sets played, Moss had 88 kills. She also had 10 total blocks, 210 defensive digs, 36 service aces and had a 83.3 percent serving percentage.

“Carly has played volleyball at a high level. She is a very solid player that will add depth to our outside position.” Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said. ”We are excited to have her become a part of our team and to see what she can do here at NPCC.”

Moss is the sixth signing for the Lady Knights 2017 season. Carlie Wytulka from Nucla, Colo., Luisa Hernandez from Yuma, Colo., Shaylee Johnson from Fleming, Colo., Jordyn Simpson from North Platte, and Taylin McNair from Imperial are the other signees.