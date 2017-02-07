North Platte Post

Carly Moss, second from left, signs letter of intent to play volleyball at North Platte Community College in the 2011 season. Pictured is dad Max, Carly, mom Lisa, and coach Caleb Howard from Resurrection Christian School in Loveland Colo. Standing is Vicki Hopping, recruiting assistant for NPCC.

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball announced the signing of Carly Moss from Loveland, Colo., to the 2017 recruiting class.

Moss, a 5’ 6” outside hitter played for Resurrection Christian School in Loveland, under Head Coach Caleb Howard.

She played varsity for two seasons. In 150 sets played, Moss had 88 kills. She also had 10 total blocks, 210 defensive digs, 36 service aces and had a 83.3 percent serving percentage.

“Carly has played volleyball at a high level. She is a very solid player that will add depth to our outside position.” Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said. ”We are excited to have her become a part of our team and to see what she can do here at NPCC.”

Moss is the sixth signing for the Lady Knights 2017 season. Carlie Wytulka from Nucla, Colo., Luisa Hernandez from Yuma, Colo., Shaylee Johnson from Fleming, Colo., Jordyn Simpson from North Platte, and Taylin McNair from Imperial are the other signees.