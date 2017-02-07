KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have captured four young people who escaped from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney.

Nebraska Health and Human Services Department spokesman Russ Reno says the four left a classroom at 10:55 a.m. Monday and walked out of the building. Reno says they were captured without incident about 15 minutes later by police and facility staffers, a little more than a mile away.

The four were described only as a 14-year-old, two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old.

Reno says six youths have escaped from the center and been captured since July, not including the four who fled Monday.