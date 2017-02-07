LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into allegations that members of a fraternity made vulgar comments during the Women’s March in Lincoln last month has led the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to suspend the school’s Phi Gamma Delta chapter.

A UNL news release Tuesday says the investigation into those allegations led to discovery of broader conduct issues — including reckless alcohol use.

Juan Franco, UNL’s vice chancellor for student affairs, says the interim suspension will remain in place until the university’s investigation is complete.

The investigation was launched after several people complained that fraternity members made vulgar and sexually harassing comments at participants in the Women’s March on Jan. 21. A Phi Gamma Delta adviser, Joe Skradski, denied those allegations last month.

Skradski did not immediately return a phone message left Tuesday seeking comment on the suspension.