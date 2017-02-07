AINSWORTH, Neb. (AP) — A March forfeiture hearing has been scheduled to determine whether authorities will keep nearly $41,000 seized during a traffic stop in Brown County.

A trooper stopped a speeding vehicle Jan. 6 on U.S. Highway 183. Brown County Attorney David Streich says the trooper got permission to search the vehicle and then found the cash in a bag.

Streich says both people in the vehicle denied any knowledge of the cash, so the trooper followed state law and seized the money. He says that if no one were to claim the money, half would go schools in Brown County and rest to the county’s fund for drug enforcement and education.